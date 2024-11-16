Nawaz Sharif criticizes PTI’s November 24 protest call

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President has condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) protest call for November 24, describing it as an attempt to destabilize the country.

Speaking to the media in London before departing for Pakistan, the former prime minister accused PTI of spreading propaganda against the nation. "The people of Pakistan will reject the protest on November 24 as it is an attempt to derail the country," Sharif asserted.

Sharif, accompanied by his daughter and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, recently spent time in London and Switzerland, where Maryam underwent a medical checkup.

Meanwhile, PTI has planned its protest strategy in Islamabad, with a key meeting to be chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. According to party sources, MNAs, MPAs, and provincial ministers from KP will convene at the KP CM House to finalize plans for the protest, which was called by PTI’s incarcerated founder, Imran Khan.