Outdoor Sports Area, 3-day Ceramics Design Workshop inaugurated

SUKKUR - An Outdoor Sports Area and 3-day Ceramics Design Workshop opened at Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design, and Heritage Sukkur. The chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah on Thursday inaugurated the outdoor sports facilities and ceramics design workshop. Vice Chancellor (VC) Aror University Prof. Dr. Zahid Hussain Khand, faculty members, and students were present on the occasion. On the occasion, Chairman District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, praised the visionary leadership of Dr. Zahid Hussain Khand, Vice Chancellor of Aror University, acknowledged the positive impact of his initiatives on both the university and the community. He expressed his commitment to support Aror University’s current and future projects. He announced that, with the cooperation of the Sindh government, Aror University will be fully transitioned to a solar power system which aligns with the university’s vision of promoting sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint. He also announced cash prizes for students and faculty members who demonstrate outstanding performance in the ceramics design workshop. Kumail said that recognition aims to encourage creativity and innovation among participants, fostering a supportive environment for artistic growth and development.

Earlier, Professor VC Dr. Zahid Hussain Khand shed light on the university’s recent accomplishments and ongoing initiatives, while also sharing insights into the institution’s development, progress, and future vision.

He also announced that Aror University is set to become Pakistan’s first paperless university, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and digital transformation.

He said that alongside education, encouraging children towards sports is among our top priorities. Therefore, an outdoor game area has been established to enable students to participate in healthy activities.He said that our motto is “Learn and Earn,” and the three-day ceramics design workshop is a part of this initiative, enabling students to acquire skills and create pottery from clay, and subsequently start their own online business from home.

