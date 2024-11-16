Saturday, November 16, 2024
Over 130 parking lot cause traffic mess in city | Commissioner reviews measures to alleviate traffic congestion

Our Staff Reporter
November 16, 2024
KARACHI  -  The meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, has decided to take effective measures to alleviate traffic congestion in the city. District administrations and traffic police will jointly make efforts  for better traffic management and better traffic flow.

The meeting was attended among others by DIG Traffic Ahmad Nawaz cheema, Additional Commissioner Karachi-I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Secretary  Provincial Transport Authority Secretary  of Regional  Transport  Authority  and senior officials  of KMC SBCA, Town  administrations and  cantonment  boards. While the deputy commissioners of all the districts also attended meeting through the video link.

The meeting discussed issues related to traffic congestion and decided to take various steps to ensure  better traffic flow. It was decided in the meeting that charged parking being run by civic agencies would be effectively regulated. The DIG told meeting that 130 charged parking out of 201  is being run at busy roads, causing  traffic congestion greatly.

It was decided that concerned contractors would be warned to follow the code and rules of charged  parking .It was decided  that those who would violate the rules  of charged parking would be considered to have cancellation of their contracts.

Civic agencies were asked to process their cancelation if they don’t implement rules creating traffic chaos and traffic congestion.  The meeting also discussed the issue of operating inter-city buses in violation of a ban on it. It was decided that ticket counters of all inter-city bus companies set up within the city will be closed.   The Secretary Provincial Transport Authority will take steps to prevent inter-city buses from operating within the city.

