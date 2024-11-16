Saturday, November 16, 2024
Pak Army launches rescue op, missing passengers found safe in Deosai

Imran Ali
November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

GILGIT  -   In a heartening development, the Pakistan Army successfully located 14 passengers who had gone missing in the snow-covered Deosai region while travelling from Gultari to Skardu. Heavy snowfall had severed their land connection, leaving them stranded in one of the country’s most treacherous terrains.

The individuals, reported missing on Thursday, were found taking shelter in an area known as Safaid Pani. A search team dispatched from Gultari located the group, confirming their safety.

Deputy Commissioner Arif Ahmed, while talking to The Nation, said, “All individuals are safe and in good health.” The DC commended the swift response of the rescue teams, who overcame extreme weather conditions to ensure the passengers’ safety. The ordeal began when the passengers failed to arrive at their destination, prompting relatives and locals to appeal to the Pakistan Army for immediate assistance. The Army launched a coordinated air and ground rescue operation, deploying helicopters and a team of soldiers on foot. While adverse weather conditions hindered aerial efforts, the determination of the ground team proved pivotal in tracing the missing individuals.

The passengers had taken refuge at Safaid Pani, enduring freezing temperatures and challenging conditions. Rescue teams provided them with food, medical care, and warmth before preparing to transport them to safety.

“This incident underscores the dangers of travelling through high-altitude regions like Deosai during winter. Travellers must exercise caution and ensure adequate preparation,” remarked Deputy Commissioner Ahmed.

Locals have expressed immense gratitude to the Pakistan Army and district administration for their timely intervention. “Their relentless efforts saved lives under extremely harsh conditions,” said a Skardu resident. The successful rescue of the passengers highlights the dedication and skill of the rescue teams while drawing attention to the unpredictable and often unforgiving nature of Gilgit-Baltistan’s mountainous terrain.

Authorities continue to emphasize the importance of weather awareness and safety measures for those traversing remote areas.

The rescue operation serves as a testament to the coordinated efforts of local authorities and the Pakistan Army in ensuring public safety, even under the most challenging circumstances.

Imran Ali

Imran Ali is a correspondent for The Nation, covering news and stories from Gilgit-Baltistan.

