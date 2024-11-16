Saturday, November 16, 2024
Pakistan – A New Beginning

November 16, 2024
Recently, Pakistan’s economy has shown signs of recovery. The IMF agreement, falling inflation, and the PSX reaching new highs are all positive indicators. The economic leadership has laid out a detailed roadmap for a sustainable future. Strategic initiatives like the SIFC, mineral development, corporate farming, and the Green Pakistan initiative are all set to boost foreign direct investment and exports. A blend of institutional reforms and future-focused mega projects reveals the potential to transform Pakistan into an Asian Tiger in the coming years. However, the key to lasting success lies in policy continuity and maintaining strategic discipline. Pakistan must stay the course at all costs.

SOHAIL UR RASHEED SARWAR,

Lahore.

