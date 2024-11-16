Pakistan’s Talha, Nadir bow out in thrilling ITF J30 semis as global juniors shine

LAHORE - Pakistan’s hopes were dashed as both Muhammad Talha Khan and Nadir Mirza fell short despite spirited performances in the boys’ singles semifinals at the ITF Pakistan J30 Ali Embroidery World Junior Tennis Championship 2024 at the PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad. Korea’s Sion Ji edged past Nadir Mirza in a nail-biting three-setter, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, while China’s Xiuyuan Guo defeated Muhammad Talha Khan 6-2, 6-4 in a commanding display of skill.In the girls’ singles semifinals, Sri Lanka’s Dianara Di Silva secured a straight-sets victory over Korea’s So Yuna, 6-3, 6-4, while Kazakhstan’s Karolina Ligai outplayed Korea’s A Hyun Jo 7-5, 6-1 to book her spot in the final. The girls’ doubles final saw an exciting comeback as Korea’s Yeon Joo Cha and So Yuna defeated Japan’s Haruhi Katsube and Hinata Wada in a closely contested match, clinching the title 1-6, 7-6 (10-4).The finals are scheduled for Saturday (November 16, 2024), with the girls’ singles final set to begin at 10:00 am, followed by the boys’ doubles final, and the boys’ singles final not before 2:00 pm. Pakistan’s top ITF senior player and former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik has expressed his optimism about the future of tennis in Pakistan, crediting the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for its dedicated efforts in promoting junior tennis across the country.”I firmly believe that in the years to come, Pakistan tennis will reach new heights and deliver exceptional results on the international stage. The dedication shown towards nurturing junior talent is commendable and will undoubtedly yield significant dividends in the future.” He further extended his best wishes to PTF President Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and his management team, acknowledging their relentless work in uplifting the sport.

“I wish the PTF president and his team the very best of luck as they continue to cultivate a culture of excellence in junior tennis in Pakistan,” he added.

This prestigious tournament has attracted 47 junior players from across the globe, including 28 boys and 19 girls from countries like Hong Kong, Japan, China, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Canada, Korea, Germany, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Maldives, and Singapore. Pakistan also fielded a strong contingent, with 28 players (22 boys and 6 girls) showcasing their talent on the international stage.