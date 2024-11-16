The Elgin Marbles, originally part of the Parthenon temple in Athens, Greece, are a collection of ancient marble sculptures and architectural elements. Crafted in the 5th century BC by renowned artists Phidias, Alcamenes, and their contemporaries, these intricate sculptures adorned the Parthenon, symbolising Greek cultural and artistic prowess. Removed by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century, they became a subject of controversy, residing in the British Museum since 1816. Their significance lies in their exquisite craftsmanship, illustrating Greek mythology and history. The debate persists over their rightful ownership, sparking discussions on cultural heritage preservation and restitution to Greece.