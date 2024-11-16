PPP preparing for Foundation Day

Lahore - Preparations to celebrate the foundation day of Pakistan People’s Party are entering the final stages. The foundation day of the party will be held in a public place instead of four walls. The report on the place of establishment and other preparations will be lighted on the night of 29 and 30 November at the offices of Dengi and all district organizations of the People’s Party.

This decision was taken by the Monitoring Committee of the People’s Party Central Punjab. Faiza Malik, Dr. Khayyam Hafeez, Dr. Ahsan Manzar, Imran Athwal, Khalid Butt and Umar Sharif Bukhari participated in the meeting chaired by Usman Malik. On this occasion, forms were also distributed among the members regarding the preparations for the establishment day. Gaya, Convener Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab Monitoring Committee Usman Malik while addressing the members of the monitoring committee said that a focal person will be appointed for each district and division. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. Workers will convey the party’s message through the address in the convention. He said to make Punjab the stronghold of Pakistan People’s Party again.