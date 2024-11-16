PTI calls key meeting ahead of November 24 D-Chowk protest

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has convened an important meeting on Sunday to finalize plans for its upcoming protest at D-Chowk on November 24. Sources indicate the meeting will be held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur presiding. All PTI office-bearers have been summoned to attend.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Law Minister, Aftab Alam, shared that the decision for the protest came from the party's central leadership and emphasized that this movement aims to be decisive. The meeting will bring together Members of National Assembly (MNAs), Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs), and local government representatives from across the province.

Representatives from PTI’s Youth Wing, Insaf Students Federation (ISF), and Women’s Wing are also expected to participate. According to Aftab Alam, detailed instructions for the protest will be provided during the meeting, as PTI workers remain highly motivated for the Islamabad demonstration.

Alam asserted that the government will be sent home based on “Form 47,” indicating that the movement’s impact would be widespread, with organizational preparations underway in districts and constituencies across the province.