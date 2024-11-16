Saturday, November 16, 2024
PU organises introductory talk on books

November 16, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Punjab University (PU) Library Book Club organised insightful introductory talks on two acclaimed books. The English book was ‘Nexus’ by Yuval Noah Harari and the Urdu book was a novel ‘Mockshh’ by Dr Ghafir Shahzad.  PU Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Institute of English Language and Literature Associate Professor Dr Shahzeb Khan, faculty members and a large number of students were present.  Dr Shahzeb Khan, talking about the ‘Nexus’, said that it was a thought-provoking exploration of interconnected global challenges. Dr Shahzeb delved into Harari’s analysis of contemporary issues, engaging the audience with his expert insights on the book’s key themes, such as technology, society, and ethics.  Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani provided an in-depth overview of Urdu novel’s narrative style and the thematic intricacies. He also highlighted its philosophical exploration of human existence and inner liberation. In the end, the organizers expressed their commitment to nurturing a culture of reading and critical thinking among the university community.  PU Library Book Club continues to serve as an inclusive space for intellectual exchange. Meanwhile, PU Examination Department has declared the result of MBA (3.5 years) 7th semester examination, fall 2024. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

MCCI suggests introduction of Clean Air Act to fight smog

