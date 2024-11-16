Punjab conducts successful artificial rain trial using local tech

In a pioneering step for weather management in Pakistan, the Punjab government has successfully conducted a trial of artificial rain using locally developed cloud-seeding technology. The trial took place in the districts of Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, and Gujar Khan, with rainfall recorded within hours in Jhelum and Gujar Khan, showcasing the efficacy of the project.

The cloud-seeding project is a collaborative effort spearheaded by the Punjab government, with contributions from the Pakistan Army’s Scientific Research and Development division, Army Aviation, Pakistan Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO), and the Environmental Protection Agency. The success of the experiment demonstrates the potential for homegrown technology to address weather challenges in the region.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated the scientific experts and associated institutions on this remarkable achievement, stating that this milestone would open new avenues for technological advancements within Pakistan. She highlighted that this technology could play a critical role in alleviating issues related to water scarcity, agriculture, and climate change by providing an option to induce rainfall during dry spells.

The success of the trial marks a promising step towards managing climate-related challenges in Pakistan, especially in Punjab. The initiative is expected to benefit agriculture, improve water resource management, and reduce the impact of erratic weather patterns on the local population.