Punjab extends school closures to November 24 due to severe smog

The Punjab government has further extended the closure of all educational institutions, including schools and tuition centers, until November 24, due to worsening smog conditions. Initially closed until November 17, this decision follows record levels of air pollution, with Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) recently soaring to an unprecedented 1600.

The School Education Department of Punjab issued a notification on Friday, mandating the continued closure of educational institutions up to the Higher Secondary Level across Punjab, except for Murree, due to reduced visibility and health risks.

Several cities in Punjab remain engulfed in a thick layer of smog, with Lahore ranking as the most polluted city globally. To counter the smog, authorities have implemented early market closures, sealing dozens of shops, wedding halls, and restaurants. Additionally, health emergencies have been declared in Multan and Lahore.

Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider, expressed dissatisfaction with current measures and urged the government to declare a full smog emergency across the province.