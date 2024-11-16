Saturday, November 16, 2024
Punjab University postpones exams amid smog emergency

Web Desk
7:09 PM | November 16, 2024
National

The Punjab University has postponed all exams for its students due to worsening smog conditions in the city.

University officials confirmed that a revised exam schedule will be announced later. In the interim, all university-affiliated colleges have been instructed to transition to online classes to ensure uninterrupted academic progress.

In response to the escalating smog crisis, the Punjab government has declared a health emergency in Lahore and Multan, implementing immediate measures to address the situation.

