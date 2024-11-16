Saturday, November 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab unveils comprehensive strategy to combat smog

Punjab unveils comprehensive strategy to combat smog
Web Desk
7:00 PM | November 16, 2024
National

The Punjab government has introduced a modern strategy to tackle the worsening smog in the province, which includes measures to enhance air quality monitoring and enforce preventive actions, including potential lockdowns in high-risk areas.

As part of the plan, an advanced air quality monitoring system will be established, with over Rs 5 billion allocated for its implementation. Additionally, smog cannons will be deployed in areas with severe pollution to remove fine particulate matter from the air effectively.

The strategy also focuses on curbing the sale of substandard fuel, a major contributor to air pollution. The transport department will rigorously inspect vehicles emitting excessive smoke to ensure compliance with environmental standards.

These initiatives aim to mitigate the health and environmental risks posed by smog and improve air quality across the province.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1731732830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024