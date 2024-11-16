Punjab unveils comprehensive strategy to combat smog

The Punjab government has introduced a modern strategy to tackle the worsening smog in the province, which includes measures to enhance air quality monitoring and enforce preventive actions, including potential lockdowns in high-risk areas.

As part of the plan, an advanced air quality monitoring system will be established, with over Rs 5 billion allocated for its implementation. Additionally, smog cannons will be deployed in areas with severe pollution to remove fine particulate matter from the air effectively.

The strategy also focuses on curbing the sale of substandard fuel, a major contributor to air pollution. The transport department will rigorously inspect vehicles emitting excessive smoke to ensure compliance with environmental standards.

These initiatives aim to mitigate the health and environmental risks posed by smog and improve air quality across the province.