Saturday, November 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rehman Baba Express granted temporary stop at Makhdumpur

Staff Reporter
November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  In a move to facilitate passengers, the railway administration has announced that the (Karachi-Peshawar-Karachi) Rehman Baba Express (47up-48dn) will now stop for two minutes at Makhdumpur Railway Station.  According to the notification issued here on Friday, this new stop, introduced to accommodate public needs, will be available for one month on a temporary basis.   Officials had confirmed that the decision was implemented immediately, allowing passengers traveling on this route to benefit from the added convenience.

The railway administration will assess public response before making further decisions on this temporary stop.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1731732830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024