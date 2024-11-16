Rehman Baba Express granted temporary stop at Makhdumpur

LAHORE - In a move to facilitate passengers, the railway administration has announced that the (Karachi-Peshawar-Karachi) Rehman Baba Express (47up-48dn) will now stop for two minutes at Makhdumpur Railway Station. According to the notification issued here on Friday, this new stop, introduced to accommodate public needs, will be available for one month on a temporary basis. Officials had confirmed that the decision was implemented immediately, allowing passengers traveling on this route to benefit from the added convenience.

The railway administration will assess public response before making further decisions on this temporary stop.