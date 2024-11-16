Rupee gains 8 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 08 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.66 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.74. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.40 and Rs278.90 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 42 paisas to close at Rs293.49 against the last day’s closing of Rs 293.07, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.78, whereas a decline of 89 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs351.54 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs352.43. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 02 paisas and closed at Rs75.59 and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs73.93.