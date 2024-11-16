Saif praises Iran’s stance against Israel’s atrocities

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, lauded the Iranian people and government for their firm stance against Israeli atrocities in Palestine.

He highlighted Iran’s role as a beacon of hope for the Muslim community, effectively representing the sentiments of Muslim nations on the Palestine issue. Barrister Saif condemned Israel for violating international norms, committing human rights abuses, and killing thousands of innocent civilians, including women and children.

During his visit to the Iranian Consulate in Peshawar, Barrister Saif met Iranian Consul General Mr. Banafshekhah. Both leaders discussed mutual cooperation, stressing the importance of strengthening bilateral ties as neighboring Muslim nations. Barrister Saif urged frequent engagements to promote academic, socio- cultural, trade, and commerce activities.

The Iranian Consul General appreciated Pakistan’s consistent stance against Israeli aggression and emphasized that strong relations with Pakistan remain a priority of Iranian foreign policy. He reaffirmed the cordial relations between the two nations and stressed exploring new avenues to deepen people-to-people connections.