Saira, Sidra hit match-winning half-centuries

LAHORE - Saira Jabeen hit a gritty half-century to help Conquerors beat Challengers by five wickets at the HPC Oval Ground, Karachi on Friday in the fourth round of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament. At UBL Sports Complex Stars cruised to a seven-wicket win over Strikers as Sidra Amin struck an unbeaten half-century. Aliya Riaz’s 82-ball 75, laced with eight fours and two sixes helped Challengers post 201 all out in 46 overs after opting to bat first. Nashra Sundhu and Dua Majid bagged three wicket hauls. In reply, Saira kept the Conquerors innings intact, after walking into bat at 2-1, hitting six fours in her 71 off 118 balls. Fatima Sana, batting at No. 4, contributed 33 off 35 balls including three fours. Syeda Aroob Shah hit two sixes and a four in her 23 not out off 14 balls while also partnering with Najiha Alvi (15 not out, 18b) for an unbeaten 30-run sixth-wicket partnership as Conquerors chased the target with 19 balls to spare. In the other match of this round, after opting to field first, Stars bundled out Strikers for 108 in 41.5 overs. Rameen Shamim picked up three wickets while Waheeda Akhtar and Tuba Hassan dismissed two batters each. In turn, player of the match, Sidra struck an unbeaten 79 off 64 balls including 13 fours, to take her team over the line in 22.5 overs. Sidra also partnered with Kaynat Hafeez for an 86-run third-wicket partnership after Anam Amin struck two early blows reducing Stars to 5-2. The next round matches of the tournament will be played on Monday, 18 November.

Scores in Brief

CONQUERORS 202-5, 46.5 overs (Saira Jabeen 71, Fatima Sana 33, Syeda Aroob Shah 23*; Umm-e-Hani 2-28) beat CHALLENGERS 201 all out, 46 overs (Aliya Riaz 75, Gull Rukh 31; Dua Majid 3-15, Nashra Sundhu 3-40) by 5 wickets. STARS 109-3, 22.5 overs (Sidra Amin 79*; Anam Amin 2-13) beat STRIKERS 108 all out, 41.5 overs (Nida Dar 25; Rameen Shamim 3-9, Waheeda Akhtar 2-10, Tuba Hassan 2-37) by 7 wickets.