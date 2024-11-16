Saturday, November 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SC clubs all cases of Lady Health Workers

SC clubs all cases of Lady Health Workers
NEWS WIRE
November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday consolidated identical cases related to lady health workers for a joint hearing and subsequently adjourned further proceedings. The court also adjourned hearing on case regarding the service structure of lady health workers. A six-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the case.  Meanwhile, the same bench also disposed of the case of Al-Jahad Trust against the federation after it became ineffective.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1731647109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024