SCCI urges KP govt to abolish 2pc provincial cess on export

Peshawar - Members of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SCCI) Executive Committee have demanded that the provincial government abolish the recently imposed two percent cess on exports.

The Executive Committee (EC) members also called for a review of property and professional taxes, warning that without such a review, business and trade activities would come to a halt, leading to widespread unemployment in the province. A maiden meeting of the newly elected SCCI executive body was held under the chairmanship of President Fazal Moqeem Khan at the Chamber House.

The meeting was attended by Chamber Vice Presidents Abdul Jalil Jan, Shehryar Khan, members of the SCCI Executive Committee, former SCCI Presidents Zahid Shinwari, Haji Afzal, Malik Niaz, Zulfiqar Khan, Faiz Muhammad, Husnain Khurshid, Fuad Ishaq, former Vice Presidents, and Saraf Association President Sher Farzand, as well as former FPCCI President Ghazanfar Bilour.

The EC members termed the imposition of the two percent cess on exports from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as an unjust and detrimental step by the provincial government, urging its immediate withdrawal. They added that exports have already been shifted to other provinces following the imposition of the cess.

The meeting expressed concern that if the cess is not withdrawn immediately, trade and export activities will cease entirely, leading to massive unemployment in the province. The members of the executive body emphasized that business and industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already come to a standstill due to the heavy tax burden. The participants further noted that the collection of the two percent cess on exports by the provincial government would lead to businesses and industries completely shutting down in the province.

President Fazal Moqeem Khan stated that the entire trade and export process had been halted, which has had an adverse effect on both the economy and business activities. He pointed out that no tax has been imposed on exports in any other province of the country, but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is charging a two percent cess, which he described as a discriminatory step by the provincial government against the business community.

The meeting also informed that property tax and professional tax notices have been issued to the business community, further contributing to the sense of discrimination against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its business community. The SCCI president added that such actions by the government are increasing the sense of deprivation among the people and business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The EC members demanded that the provincial government immediately withdraw the two percent cess on exports to help restore business and industry in the region and bring stability to the economy.

The meeting also noted that the SCCI cabinet would soon meet with the Chief Minister, Governor, and provincial ministers for Finance, Excise and Taxation, as well as the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During this meeting, the problems of the traders would be discussed in detail, with the aim of finding amicable solutions.

Furthermore, the meeting announced that the SCCI delegation would present effective suggestions and recommendations to address the problems faced by the business community.