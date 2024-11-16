Seven security personnel martyred in Kalat

Seven security personnel were martyred, and 15 others injured in an attack by unidentified armed assailants on the Shah Mardan check post in the Johan area of Kalat, Balochistan, late Friday night.

The bodies and injured were transported to Quetta for medical care and post-mortem examinations, Levies officials confirmed.

The martyred personnel were identified as Naik Bakht Zameen, Lance Naik Ghulam Ishaq, Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer, Sepoy Rizwan, Sepoy Waqas, Sepoy Ali Abbas, and Sepoy Saqib Rehman.

The Baloch Liberation Army has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, with the group promising to release further details.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives and offering prayers for the families of the martyrs. He directed authorities to ensure the injured receive the best medical care.

The PM called for immediate action against the perpetrators, describing the attack as a cowardly attempt to destabilize Balochistan and impede its development.

“These acts of terror will not deter us from our mission to ensure the progress and prosperity of Balochistan,” he vowed, reiterating the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and safeguarding Pakistan’s unity.