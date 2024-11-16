Saturday, November 16, 2024
Shah Mehmood Qureshi to be indicted in GHQ attack case on November 25

7:06 PM | November 16, 2024
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has ordered the indictment of PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in connection with the GHQ gate attack case.

During the hearing on Saturday, Qureshi was transported from Lahore to Rawalpindi, where police presented a new inspection report to the court. The ATC distributed case challan copies and scheduled Qureshi’s indictment for November 25.

The police report detailed evidence from 54 locations near the GHQ gate, including destruction, arson, and PTI-related materials recovered from the scene. It alleged that a mob of 300 individuals, led by Raja Basharat and Khalid Jadoon, attacked the gate, caused property damage, and chanted anti-army slogans despite police intervention.

The case is part of ongoing legal proceedings linked to the events of May 9, 2023, which saw attacks on military installations across the country.

