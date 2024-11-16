Sheikh Rashid criticizes government over inflation, calls for focus on public issues

Awami Muslim League Chief and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has voiced strong criticism of the government’s handling of inflation, accusing it of ignoring the hardships facing the people. Speaking outside the Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi, Rashid condemned the rising prices, stating, "People are dying due to rising prices, yet no one seems to care."

When asked about an upcoming protest planned for November 24, Rashid chose to redirect the conversation toward issues he felt were more urgent. "I can’t comment on the protest call; let’s focus on the real issues," he said, emphasizing the need for greater government accountability on economic matters.

Rashid also addressed his ongoing legal battles, revealing that he is currently involved in 14 cases. "I was acquitted in one case in Islamabad yesterday, and I am appearing in all 14 cases in Rawalpindi. I hope to be acquitted in these cases as well," he noted, expressing optimism about his legal outcomes.

The former minister’s remarks come amid heightened public concerns over inflation and economic instability, highlighting ongoing frustrations with government policies amidst challenging financial times.