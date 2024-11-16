Sindh High Court halts recruitment for 125 grade-16 vacancies through SPSC

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered a halt to the recruitment of 125 vacancies for grade-16 posts through the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC). The court issued the ruling after hearing a petition challenging the recruitment process, which was alleged to violate the Department of College Education's established rules.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's lawyer argued that, according to the department's rules, 50% of the vacant grade-16 positions should be filled through promotion, while the remaining 50% should be filled by the SPSC.

In response, the SHC directed the Department of College Education to halt recruitment for the 50% of vacant posts that were supposed to be filled through SPSC. The court further ordered that all 125 grade-16 vacancies remain vacant until further notice.

Notices were issued to the Chief Secretary, Secretary of College Education, and other relevant authorities to address the court’s concerns and clarify the recruitment procedure.