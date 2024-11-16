Smog: Can lockdown serve the purpose?

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani governments, in the past, always remained confused to deal with natural calamities like Corona, floods and earthquake. These sudden emerging national level issues had also exposed the efficiencies and governance of governments in their respective eras. Smog, a toxic haze, is not an issue which appeared abruptly as it had been shrouded mostly in Punjab in the same seasons but comparatively with less intensity. Several warnings were given by environmental experts on particular matters, but the current situation in the affected areas has clearly been exposing negligence to deal with unavoidable problems.

The Punjab government, on a temporary basis, considering it a best solution imposed a shutdown in two major cities – Lahore and Multan. This action was taken to combat further loss, as reportedly the smog has affected around two million people.

Environment experts believed that the lockdown solution might not serve the real purpose; rather it might create problems in a daily routine life of the masses. They believed that the smog season may continue till the end of February, so it would be difficult to continue imposing emergency and lockdown.

“Smog is a culprit behind the ill environmental health. It is not natural as it is created in the environment due to some anthropogenic activities like burning of fossil fuels, vehicular emissions, deforestation and industrialization,” said Maha Zafar Qureshi, an environmental expert and lecturer in environmental science in IIU (Islamabad), while sharing her views with this newspaper.

It also happens due to some natural phenomenon such as wildfires, volcanic eruptions and photochemical reactions in the atmosphere, she said, stating the reasons behind the gigantic issue currently being faced by the government.

About the possible unrest due to smog in the Punjab, environment experts said the present smog is predicted to affect the Punjab region until mid of February and will reduce afterwards.

“This is predicted because of the weather conditions, the severe winter and smog are co-related so the scientists predict the smog keeps prevailing until the end of the severe weather,“ she said, advising the public to use masks while outside and avoid unnecessary travels and outings.

About the misconceptions regarding smog, Maha Qureshi explained that PM 10 and PM 2.5 are the main reasons for the smog formation because these particles provide a center for the formation of smog.

“These particles are a major part of vehicular emissions and due to there smaller size these particles remain suspended in air and ultimately favouring the production of smog,” she explained, mentioning that lockdown might not be a solution as in winter timings the less air circulation makes it worse because the particulate matter remains suspended.

“We know the main issue is Particulate Matter (PM) and the issue can be controlled and resolved simply by addressing the removal of particulate matter in air,” she suggested.

Giving the reference of conducted study, she said that the PM 10 and PM 2.5 samples collected from Faisalabad, Lahore and Sahiwal [with help of Pakistan Science Foundation and NUST] have shown that the concentration is 6 to 7 time higher as compared to those given by EPI as permissible limits.

Over a vulnerable situation, political experts viewed that the government needs to make a permanent solution as it could be even worse in the coming years. This big challenge should also be discussed with the neighbouring countries also facing the same challenges.