Special prayers for rain offered across country

ISLAMABAD - Special prayers for rain (Salat-ul-Istisqa) were offered across the country responding to an appeal by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday. Under the auspicious of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the congregation was held in the Kohsar Block lawn which was led by Dr Shahid Rehman, Director of Research and References, who also delivered the sermon.

The event was attended by Secretary for Religious Affairs, Zulfiqar Haider, along with officials and personnel from the Ministries of Maritime Affairs, National Health, Human Rights, and Inter-Provincial Coordination. Members of the public also participated in large numbers. It is noteworthy that after the Friday prayer, the largest gathering of Salat-ul-Istisqa was held at Faisal Mosque in the federal capital. This initiative reflects the collective effort to seek divine intervention in addressing the pressing challenges of the region. Likewise, under the auspices of the Auqaf Department Punjab, Namaz-e-Istasqa [prayers for rain] was offered at more than 400 central mosques across Punjab, on Friday. Secretary Auqaf Punjab Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari offered Namaz-e-Istasqa at Jamia Masjid Data Darbar.

Addressing the gathering, he said government institutions were active and proactive in dealing with the challenges arising out of smog. To prevent the spread of smog, it was very important to take protective measures as a citizen, he added. At the end, Khateeb Data Darbar Mosque Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi prayed to Allah Almighty for development of the country and end to all sufferings caused by smog.

Namaz-e-Istesqa was held in all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa where people prayed for rains on Friday. After Friday prayers, the people offered the Namaz-e-Istesqa for an end of the prolonged drought in the country.At Peshawar, Istesqa prayer was offered in all mosques including Mohabat Khan mosque, Masjid e Zargooni, Sunheri mosque and Speen Jumat.

Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Chief Khateeb of Khyber Pakthunkhwa highlighted significance of Namaz-e-Istesqa at Mohabat Khan mosque and offered collective dua for rains.Special prayers for progress and property of Pakistan was also offered. The special prayer was also offered at DI Khan, Abbottabad, Bannu, Malakand, Swat, Kohat, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Waziristan, Khyber, Kurrum, Bajaur, Mohmand, Swabi, Karak and other districts.The people offered forgiveness and mercy besides prayed for rains and end of smog in Punjab.