Saturday, November 16, 2024
Student subjected to brutal torture by religious cleric in Thatta

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA SUJAWAL
November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

THATTA  -  A six-year-old boy was reportedly subjected to brutal torture by a religious cleric at a seminary in Thatta city’s Doctor Line area. According to reliable sources, the student Raheman Sommro had been absent from the seminary for an extended period, where he received evening religious education. The cleric, annoyed by the student’s persistent absence, severely beat him. The victim’s mother protested outside a local press club, stating that her son suffered bruises on the neck and back and was hospitalized in critical condition. She alleged that the seminary administration pressured her to avoid taking legal action. However, no First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the time of reporting. The protesting mother urged SSP Thatta to intervene in the incident.

