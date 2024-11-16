Suspect held in injured condition

BUREWALA - A suspect was arrested in an injured condition, and police claimed that he received injuries in firing by his own accomplices during an encounter in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station Burewala. According to a police spokesperson, the police tried to stop two suspects at police picket near Jorri Bridge Thursday night. The suspects managed to flee from there. The police chased them on which they opened fire on police party. The suspect was identified as Abbas Wahga, a resident of 453/EB. Following the incident, Abbas Wahga was immediately taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the police launched a search operation to apprehend the fleeing suspects. Upon receiving the information of the incident, DSP Kashif Riaz arrived at the scene with a heavy police contingent.