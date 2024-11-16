Thousands attend Baba Guru Nanak birth celebrations

Lahore - The main ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary was held at Gurdwara Janmashtham Nankana Sahib, in which Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including India, performed religious rituals.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik and Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs/Pradhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora also attended the ceremony. Ramesh Singh Arora congratulated the Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Baba Ji and said that today is a very happy day for the Sikh community around the world. He said that an International Kabaddi Festival will be held on November 19. But it is regrettable that India did not send teams to Pakistan, he added.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik said that such events play a key role in promoting interfaith harmony. He praised the officials of the ETPB and said that the new building and 100 rooms in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib are going to be completed very soon. Peace and love have always been propagated from Pakistan, however, it is necessary to discourage the winds came from India. Chaudhry Salik further said that all religious minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete freedom while the work of renovating Gurdwaras in Kartarpur, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Okara etc. is going on, he prayed that the relationship of Sikh-Muslim friendship continues to flourish. At the end of the ceremony, the distinguished guests were presented with saroopas while the palanquin(Palki) procession passed through different routes and ended returned to Nankana Sahib Gurdwara.

A Sufi Night was organised under the auspices of the District Administration Nankana Sahib in connection with the 555th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Baba . Member of Punjab Assembly Mehr Kashif Rang Elahi Padhyar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Taslim Akhtar Rao, District Officers and Sikh Pilgrims from different countries, including India, attended the Sufi Night at the officers club. Baba group, a well-known folk artist from Jandiala Sher Khan, sang verses of Baba , Baba Bulhe Shah and Baba Farid, among others, and received applause from the audience.

The Sikh Pilgrims kept swaying and chanting on the mystic words. They thanked the Punjab Government and the District Administration for organizing the event.