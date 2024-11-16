Tightening Screws

The government’s Tajir Dost scheme, aimed at increasing tax compliance among Pakistan’s informal business economy—particularly retailers and traders—has faced significant resistance from those who preferred the status quo. Despite this pushback, the government wisely held its ground, implemented the measures, and penalised non-compliance when voluntary participation in the tax net remained low.

The latest move in this gradual tightening of regulations is the government’s plan to amend tax laws through a presidential ordinance. This amendment would mandate all importers and manufacturers to sell their products exclusively to identifiable compliant customers under the Know Your Customer (KYC) digital invoice system, thereby creating a system where non-compliance is heavily disincentivised. As expected, traders have protested this disruption to their traditional ways of doing business.

Such measures are crucial to bridging the vast gap between Pakistan’s potential tax revenue and what is actually collected. Currently, the trading and manufacturing sectors account for 20% of Pakistan’s GDP, yet contribute a mere 4% to its tax revenue. This glaring disparity cannot be ignored if the country aims to achieve financial stability. The government’s decision to bypass the lengthy legislative process and enact these reforms through a presidential ordinance underscores its determination to implement tax reforms without delay. This should signal to traders that resistance is futile and counterproductive. Instead of clinging to outdated practices, traders should embrace this opportunity to join the self-compliant business community, contributing to Pakistan’s fiscal health and economic prosperity.

These reforms are not merely punitive; they represent a pathway to a more equitable and robust economic system. By ensuring greater participation in the tax system, the government is laying the groundwork for a sustainable economic future—one where the burden of taxation is shared more fairly and where national development can proceed unhindered. It is time for all stakeholders to align with these reforms and play their part in Pakistan’s progress.