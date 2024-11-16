Saturday, November 16, 2024
Transfer, postings of DIGs ordered

November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Deputy Inspector General Usman Ghani Siddiqui, presently posted as DIG RRF, was transfered and posted as DIG Police East Zone, Karachi vice  Capt (R) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar was transfered. According to notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary, Faisal Abdullah Chachar, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-20) was posted as DIG Sukkur, relieving Nasir Aftab, DIGP Larkano of the additional charge. According to notification, Capt. (R) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar was posted as DIGP RRF, Sindh, a Karachi.

