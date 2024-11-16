Tribal elders term work on magnesium mines illegal

Mohmand - Local tribal elders and residents of Tehsil Ambar have alleged that work on the magnesium mines in Bakro Ghari and Loya Shah, Tehsil Ambar, in the Mohmand district is illegal.

“The contractor should bring back his machinery from the mines and save the people of the area from the conflict,” said local elders Ghulam Khan, Saad Khan, Bahlul Khan, Hamesh Gul, Muhammad Khan, and Jafar Khan, while addressing a press conference here at the press club on Friday. They said the contractor Iftikhar Ahmed, who belongs to Rawalpindi, and the magnesium mine that has been closed for twenty years, has illegally leased the mine without taking the trust of the locals of Lathai Kor and Bahai Wara Kor, which does not include their consent.

While the contractor tempted some locals from Yakhni Kor, Zameer Kor, Khair Kor, and Banda Kor, and illegally held a meeting with them to secure signatures on the lease of the mine, the residents of Wara Kaur and Lathai Kor claimed it belongs to them and is not acceptable.

In this regard, the contractor, in collusion, sent a team of fifty policemen headed by SHO Naeem there the other day and started work illegally, which is a complete injustice with us, the elders alleged. They said that their boundaries in the area are well known and that the mine leased by the contractor covers 144 acres, while the total area of the stated place is 96 acres.