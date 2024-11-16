Saturday, November 16, 2024
‘Women’s financial inclusion key to economic empowerment’

Tahir Niaz
November 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Experts have called for women’s financial inclusion for their economic empowerment.

They deliberated upon the crucial role of financial inclusion in empowering women, noting its potential to drive both social and economic progress. Sharing their views at a panel discussion titled ‘Towards Economic Empowerment: Women’s Financial Inclusion in Pakistan’, the experts agreed that in the paradigm of empowerment and financial access, one was impossible without the other.

The panel was part of the Sustainability Development Conference (SDC) organized by the Sustainability Development Policy Institute (SDPI).The conference was also a launchpad for the Center of Adaptive Social Protection and Economic Empowerment (CASPEE) supported by GIZ at SDPI, which would further the objectives of women empowerment and financial inclusion.

Tahir Niaz

