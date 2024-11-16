Work going on project of revamping 22 health centres: Sialkot DC

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain said that under the supervision of District Health Authority Sialkot (Primary and Secondary Health, Punjab), the revamping project of total 22 health facilities was under completion in phase 1. The work was going on simultaneously on the project of revamping 3 rural and 19 primary health centres, while the work of revamping of Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital was completed and the work on the project of revamping of Government Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital was in progress. He stated this on Friday while inspecting Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowinda, Basic Health Centres Badiana and Bhopalwala located in tehsil Pasrur and Sambrial. The DC checked the attendance of the staff and reviewed the medical facilities provided to the public. According to the details, DC Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain inspected the ongoing work on the revamping project of Primary Health Centre Badiana and directed the Building Division to complete the work within the stipulated time frame and said that alongwith the timely completion of the project, the quality of its construction work should be ensured so that these public welfare projects prove long-lasting and the people can benefit from it for a long time. The DC inquired about the medical facilities provided in the hospital to the patients under treatment in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowinda. He inspected the OPD, Pharmacy and EPI Centre at BHU Bhopalwala of tehsil Sambrial and also inspected the under construction project of police station Sambrial. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ghulam Fatima and AC Pasrur Qamar Manj were also present on the occasion.