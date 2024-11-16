Workshop on multi-hazard risk assessment, profiling concludes

Peshawar - A four-day provincial workshop titled ‘Multi-Hazard Risk Assessment and Profiling’ concluded successfully in Peshawar. Organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department in collaboration with the National Institute of Health (NIH), the workshop brought together key stakeholders from various sectors to identify and prioritize potential risks arising from natural and human-induced hazards.

The closing ceremony was attended by the Director General of Health Services, Dr Saleem, as the chief guest, alongside Additional Director General Dr Shahid Younis and officials from the Public Health Section. Participants included representatives from health, home and tribal affairs, finance, agriculture, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue 1122, livestock and dairy development, information and public relations, the Food Authority, the Environmental Protection Agency, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), local government, the Bureau of Statistics, and border management. International organisations such as WHO, UKHSA , and Fleming Fund-DAI were also represented.

During the workshop, participants collaborated to assess and prioritize risks arising from biological, natural, chemical, and technological hazards. Three specialised working groups were formed to develop hazard profiles, which were presented on the final day. The findings will contribute to a comprehensive report that will be submitted to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for future planning and decision- making.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Health Dr Saleem highlighted the importance of multi-hazard risk assessments in enabling the health department and other stakeholders to prepare effectively for potential challenges over the next two years. He emphasised that the workshop’s insights would strengthen interdepartmental collaboration and informed decision- making.