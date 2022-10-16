Share:

BUREWALA - Six dacoits have looted Rs 3 million and 11 tola gold ornaments from two houses after holding the inhabitants hostage at gunpoint, at Wahab Town, in limits of Gaggu Police Station in tehsil Burewala. According to police sources, six armed persons barged into the house of Shehbaz Ahmed. They looted Rs0.3 million and eight tola gold ornaments. In a similar fashion, the dacoits also made the family of Shah Nawaz Dogar hostage and snatched Rs2.7 million cash and three tola gold ornaments. Police collected evidence and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Sargodha Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two motorbike lifters and recovered 11 stolen bikes and two auto-rickshaws worth Rs800,000 from their possession. A team of Cantt police station conducted a raid and arrested two accused – Abdul Wahid and Aurangzaib involved in a dozen of motorcycle lifting incidents. A case was registered against the accused.

EIGHT DACOITS ARRESTED

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police on Saturday claimed to have arrested eight robbers and recovered looted items from their possession. Talking to the media, SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Kamal Anjum said that PHP police Bucheki Post nabbed two dacoits; PHP police post Jallah Chowk arrested two bandits; PHP police Painsra post nabbed two robbers while the PHP police Khiddarwala post and Ali Pur Bungalow post arrested one dacoit each. Police also recovered six illegal pistols, a truck loaded with stone pieces, goat, mobile phones and other items from their possession. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, a man was killed while another sustained injuries due to collision between a speeding truck, car and motorcycle near Noor Shah Talai Road, Tehsil Kot Addu.

According to rescue officials, a speeding truck hit a car and motorcycle near Noor Shah Talai Road in which a car rider sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries which was provided first-aid on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kot Addu. The victim was identified as Javed Iqbal, resident of Kot Addu. Police have registered the case and started investigation.