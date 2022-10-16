Share:

MULTAN - The four-day 7th Thal Desert Jeep Rally organised by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) would commence from November 17.

TDCP Event Manager M Nouman said this while holding a press conference along with MCCI Vice President Sheikh M Asim and other office bearers.

Nouman said that the jeep rally would cover a track of about 200km passing through two districts Muzaffargarh and Layyah.

The starting point for the rally was Changa Manga Head Muhammad Wala and mid-break of the track was Chobara Tehsil Layyah. He said that 14 check posts had been established at the rally track where Rescue 1122 ambulances, recovery vehicles and other facilities would be available to the rally participants.

The TDCP official further said, “Around 100 drivers will participate in the Thal Desert Jeep Rally”. “The TDCP is going to launch two categories for women including stock and prepared category with the consultation of women drivers as in the past there was only stock category for women”, he added. Registration, technical inspection of vehicles, tagging, medical check-up of the drivers and navigators and drivers conference and draws will be held on November 17.

Qualifying round of stock and modified will be held on November 18, while stock vehicles category race would take place on November 19. Likewise, modified vehicles and women category race and dirt bike race will be held on November 20.

The prize distribution ceremony will be conducted on concluding day at gymnasium hall, Faisal stadium, Muzaffargarh. He said that the steps would be taken to attract foreigners for participation in Jeep Rally. The MCCI vice president said that most of the countries’ economy was based on tourism. He emphasized that Pakistan could also generate huge revenue through promotion of tourism.

Asim said that the country was recovering from a natural disaster recently and added that the steps taken by the TDCP for arranging recreational activities for the people was appreciable. He assured his full cooperation for promotion of tourism in south Punjab as it would help boost local economy. TDCP Regional Manager Ashar Iqbal Malik, Deputy Manager Haider Raza and others were also present on the occasion.