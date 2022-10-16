Share:

KARACHI-The Sindh Education Foundation (SEF), Save the Children, and Legal Rights Forum (LRF) signed a letter of understanding (LoU) under which 600 temporary learning centres would be set up in four flood-affected districts.

All the three signatories will initially work together to respond to the education needs during the current flood emergency as a short-term objective and work for the improvement of education in the province in the long term.

They will also collaborate for development, implementation, assessment and oversight of the formal and non-formal education projects in the province, including establishment of learning centres in Shikarpur, Sanghar, Dadu and Khairpur and expansion in other flood-affected districts.

“We are ensuring resumption of students’ education despite the damage caused to the schools due to the recent flood,” said M. Khurram Gondal representing Save the Children at the LoU signing ceremony.

Gabriella Waaijman, also representing the non-profit organisation, was of the view that it was putting in all resources and efforts so that students’ education activities were resumed to recover education loss as much as we could. SEF Managing Director Abdul Kabir Kazi said the provincial government wanted resumption of education activities and hoped that they would achieve this goal in collaboration with other partners.

The provincial government has already declared 23 districts as ‘calamity-affected areas’ and major damages and displacements have occurred in the province especially in Dadu, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Khairpur districts. The main objective of the programme is to strengthen public-private partnership for education in emergency in Sindh.