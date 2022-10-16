Share:

In a major setback to the Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan defeated the ANP’s candidate Ghulam Ahmed Bilour.

According to unofficial results, the PTI chaiman Imran Khan won the by-election for NA-31 Peshawar V by obtaining 59,972 votes, while Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Ghulam Ahmed Bilour could only secure 34,724 votes.

It is pertinent to mention that in the 2018 election, PTI’s candidate Shaukat Ali won by securing 87,895 votes, while ANP’s candidate Ghulam Bilour secured 42,476 votes and came in second.