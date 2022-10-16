Share:

ATTOCK - Police have arrested 22 anti-social elements including drug peddlers, gamblers and those possessing unlicensed fire arms.

Police recovered three pistols, 5.75kg hashish and Rs599,100 bet money from their possession. All have been sent behind the bars. Those arrested include Shaukat, Asim, Arif, Ali, Waseem, Mukhtiar, Aamir, Asif, Ishaq, Arif, Waseem, Arif, Imran, Tariq, Abrar, Zahid Gul, Noor Ahmad and Iftikhar while Faisal, Noor Khan, Ishaq have been arrested for stealing trees and cattle. In another attempt, police arrested five accused for violating amplifier act. Yet in another attempt, police arrested Muhammad Adeel for allegedly killing his wife.