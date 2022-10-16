Share:

The controversial audios are sequence-wise being leaked of politicians from the PM house. In the initial days, audio leaks of PM Shahbaz Sharif and his cabinet were leaked on social media to reveal their secret talks. Sorry to say, such audios are being leaked day-after-day from PM house by an unknown hacker.

In addition, Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib said that the audio leaks have proved that the prime minister house is no longer a safe place. Our government is so fragile that any hacker can hack its system. As a news reporter stated, after these audio leaks PM house is no longer a safe place for communication. Audio leaks have become a controversial issue for security. Which country or incumbent officer would want to visit the PM house after these audio leaked? These audio tapes are leaked from PM house day by day and the government seems hapless and silent.

It is noteworthy to say Pakistan is currently going through several challenges and disasters. In these times of hardships, our politicians should give their utmost best performance to get our country out of these obstacles. They must play diplomacy and make Pakistan stand on the progressive road to stabilization. Politicians should stand up against this hacking of the system and work together in order to stop any further crises. These leaks are not only making us feel inferior but also are showing the world our futile accountability.

IMRAN ALI BROHI,

Sindh.