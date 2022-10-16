Share:

Lahore - Azhar Ali smashed 45th first-class century as Central Punjab justified their decision of batting first against Northern by reaching 300 for three at stumps on day one of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fourth round fixture at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Saturday. The 37-year-old veteran of 95 Tests was batting on 130 and with him was Tayyab Tahir on 82 as the two batters have put on 168 runs for the unfinished fourth wicket. The two had joined hands after Nauman Ali had picked up two of the three wickets to reduce Central Punjab to 132-3. Sindh and ATF Southern Punjab let KP and Balochistan off the hook, respectively in the other two matches. Brief Score: KP 291-5, 90 overs (Kamran Ghulam 89*, M Sarwar Afridi 79*; Mir Hamza 2-38, M Umar 2-45) v Sindh. Balochistan 225-4, 83 overs (Asad Shafiq 70*, Ali Waqas 45; Imran Randhawa 2-34) v ATF Southern Punjab. Central Punjab 300-3, 86 overs (Azhar Ali 130*, Tayyab Tahir 82*; Nauman Ali 2-93) v Northern.