The Pakistan Custom Authority personnel conducted an operation at Lahore Airport on Sunday and detained a passenger arriving from Dubai after foiling an attempt to smuggle electronic goods worth millions of rupees including laptops, hard disks and printers.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Customs Sara Batool, during one of her anti-smuggling operations at the Lahore Airport, thwarted a bid to illegally bring in laptops, hard drives, and printers. They arrested Hassan Abbas, a passenger who had taken the PIA flight PK-204 from Dubai to Lahore.

According to Customs officials, the passenger's luggage contained non-custom laptops, hard drives, and printer devices worth more than five million rupees.

Following that, the Custom authorities registered an FIR against the passenger and initiated further action.

Meanwhile, Collector Customs Syed Asad Raza Rizvi appreciated the efforts of AC Collector Sara Batool and other staff for doing excellent work and prompt action.