LAHORE-Bulls Eye DDB has won 2 Dragons of Asia 2022 Awards. Specifically, these awards are a Silver Dragon for “Best Cause Marketing” Campaign for UBL Urooj (Women’s) Account and a Black Dragon for “Best Experiential Marketing” Campaign for the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Saad Hashmi, COO Bulls Eye DDB, was in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to receive these awards for the agency. Speaking on this win, Shoaib Qureshy, Managing Director Bulls Eye DDB said: “This is a proud moment for Pakistan marketing and advertising industry”.