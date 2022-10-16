Share:

The counting of votes is underway after polling ended for the by-elections on eight seats of the National Assembly across the country and three seats in the Punjab Assembly.

By-elections were held in 3 provinces, 3 seats in the National Assembly and 3 seats in the Provincial Assembly are vacant in Punjab, while elections will be held for 3 seats of National Assembly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and candidates will compete for 2 seats in the National Assembly in Sindh.

The constituencies of the National Assembly where the by-elections are being held are: Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Malir, Korangi, and Multan, while the Punjab Assembly s constituencies are: Sheikhupura, Khanewal, and Bahawalnagar.

A total of 101 candidates of various political parties, including independent candidates, participated in the elections, 52 in Punjab, 33 in Sindh and 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and about 4.5 voters were registered in these constituencies. In Punjab, 1,434 polling stations had been being established, 979 in KP and 340 in Karachi.

Unofficial Results

NA-22 Mardan II

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Imran Khan is leading the vote count by obtaining 4137 vote, followed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate Moulana Muhammad Qasim who has secured 3896 votes.

NA-24 Charsadda II

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate candidate Imran Khan is leading the vote count by obtaining 15,307 vote, followed by Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan who has secured 13,240.

NA-31 Peshawar V

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Imran Khan is leading the vote count by obtaining 28,228 vote, followed by Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Ghulam Ahmed Bilor who has secured 15,260 votes.

NA-108 Faisalabad VIII

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Imran Khan is leading the vote count by obtaining 3868 vote, followed by Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Abid Sher Ali who has secured 2869 votes.

NA-118 Nankana Sahib II

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Imran Khan is leading the vote count by obtaining 1516 vote, followed by Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Shazra Mansab Kharal who has secured 1431 votes.

NA-237 Malir II

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate candidate Imran Khan is leading the vote count by obtaining 3,420 vote, followed by Pakistan Peiople’s Party (PPP) candidate Abdul Hakim Baloch who has secured 2,137.

NA-239 Korangi Karachi I

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Imran Khan is leading the vote count by obtaining 1546 vote, followed by MQM candidate Syed Nayyer Bukhari who has secured 710 votes.

NA-157 Multan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Ali Musa Gillani is leading the vote count by obtaining 13,294 vote, followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Meherbano Qureshi who has secured 10,838 votes.

PP-139 Sheikhupura

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ch Iftikhar Bhangoo is leading the vote count by obtaining 1936 vote, followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Abu Bakar Sharaqpuri who has secured 1913 votes.

PP-209 Khanewal

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate candidate Faisal Khan Niazi is leading the vote count by obtaining77035 vote, followed by Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Chaudhry Ziaur Rehman who has secured 6,586.

PP-241 Bahawalnagar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Amanullah Sattar Bajwa is leading the vote count by obtaining 2827 vote, followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate malik Muzaffar Khan Awan who has secured 2228 votes.