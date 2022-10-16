Share:

The Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notice to Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for violating the election code of conduct.

District Monitoring Officer Faisalabad Syed Basit Ali issued a notice to Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah for violating the code of conduct in the by-polls.

The notice has been issued on the participation of PML-N candidate NA-108 Abid Sher Ali’s election campaign.

According to the notification, Rana Sanaullah has been ordered to submit his answer at the District Returning Officer’s office, in Faisalabad.

The District Returning Officer said that public officeholders are prohibited from participating in the election campaign.

The notification stated that the Election Commission has issued an order to the Deputy Commissioner and City Police Officer Faisalabad to evict all public office holders from the limits of NA-108.