ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is expecting over Rs6 billion in investment from private companies into the buying and availability of electric buses in Islamabad.

The project will be completed on the basis of a Public Private Partnership (PPP).

So far, over 15 private companies including Turkey’s Al Barak and Chinese companies have expressed their interest in the mega transport project as part of the joint venture.

The CDA has extended the date of the tender on companies request.

Sources said that companies face challenges to buy and in availability of 150 buses on six routes. The CDA authorities also have the option to go for diesel buses if electric buses would be expensive. The CDA officials said that PIMS will be the center point among six routes of proposed transport routes.

They said CDA will not buy any vehicles and only hire a company to buy and availability of these buses.