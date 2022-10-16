Share:

The government deprived the citizens of a major relief in the prices of petroleum products by raising the levy, it emerged on Sunday.

As per the official sources, the federal government has increased the levy on petrol by Rs14.84 to Rs47.26 per litre.

Earlier, the levy on petrol was Rs32.42 per litre.

A working had been undertaken to make the petrol price reduced by Rs14.84 per litre.

It had been proposed to increase the price of high-speed diesel by Rs5.44 per litre.

There was also a proposal to increase the price of kerosene by Rs6.4 per litre.

It had also been proposed to increase the price of light diesel oil by Rs8.41 per litre.

The government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged till October 31 next.