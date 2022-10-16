Share:

LAHORE - Advisor to CM Punjab on In­terior and Information Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that statement of the US Presi­dent Joe Biden immediately after visits of top federal gov­ernment officials to US is a major diplomatic failure on part of the federal govern­ment. He said that Imran Khan laid the foundation of an independent foreign policy by raising the slogan of ‘No More’ to the American slavery for the first time. He said Ishaq Dar who claimed to have 26 years of experience in negotiating with the IMF, has already failed to negotiate with the IMF. First the IMF refused to negotiate with the govern­ment, now the US has exposed the federal government further by raising questions on Paki­stan’s security.