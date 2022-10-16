Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday visited front line troops at Nauseri Sector along Line of Control (LOC).

COAS was briefed on the latest operational situation along the LOC and operational readiness of the formation, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

While interacting with officers and men, COAS appreciated them for continued vigil and operational preparedness. Earlier, on arrival at LOC, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Commander X Corps Rawalpindi.